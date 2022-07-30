National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. National Instruments updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.60 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.46-0.60 EPS.
National Instruments Trading Up 6.9 %
National Instruments stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,526. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.
National Instruments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.
Insider Activity at National Instruments
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Instruments by 99.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.