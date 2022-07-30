Needham & Company LLC Cuts Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $70.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Shutterstock has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

