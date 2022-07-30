Nerva (XNV) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Nerva (XNV) traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $150,074.26 and approximately $186.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00612624 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,831.95 or 1.00022155 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.
Nerva Coin Profile
XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
