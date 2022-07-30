Nestree (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $27.17 million and $1.44 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,968.45 or 0.99894136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00045039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

