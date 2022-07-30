Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

