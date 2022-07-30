New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Up 9.9%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 4.15 and last traded at 4.12. Approximately 6,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 172,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Found Gold in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Found Gold stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in New Found Gold Corp. ( NYSE:NFGC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

