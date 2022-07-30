New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $82.92 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $82,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Price Performance

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.24. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,292.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

