New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $85.92 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,840 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $85,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Autodesk by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

