New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $92.75 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $92,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $239.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

