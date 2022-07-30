New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,477 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of eBay worth $69,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

