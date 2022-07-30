New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $76,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

