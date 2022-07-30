New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.43% of Paycom Software worth $89,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $330.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.32 and a 200-day moving average of $312.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

