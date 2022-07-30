New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,272 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Exelon worth $80,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Exelon by 30.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

