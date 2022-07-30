New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,524 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,524 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $64,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

