New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 329 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $66,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,905,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

AJG opened at $178.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

