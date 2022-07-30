New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,413 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $95,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,296,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

