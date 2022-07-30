New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $73,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $367.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.54 and its 200 day moving average is $307.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

