Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$79.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$90.00.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$57.94 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$56.55 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.33%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

