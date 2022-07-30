Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0003

Newton (NEW) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $761,443.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00620230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035858 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.