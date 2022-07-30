NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.50. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 5,205 shares traded.

NexJ Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The company has a market cap of C$10.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Get NexJ Systems alerts:

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexJ Systems Company Profile

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking. It also provides NexJ Nudge-AI, a suite of digital assistants that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing for advisors and relationship managers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.