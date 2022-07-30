Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $210.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $188.37 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average is $172.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.