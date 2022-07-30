Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $193.25 and last traded at $193.14, with a volume of 7608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

