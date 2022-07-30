NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. NextDAO has a market cap of $638,561.02 and approximately $312,085.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.00 or 0.99985924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,398,289,395 coins and its circulating supply is 2,358,057,286 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

