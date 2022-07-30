Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.97, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.73. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$9.34 and a 1 year high of C$14.03. The stock has a market cap of C$594.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.25 price target for the company.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

