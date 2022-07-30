NFT Alley Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $11,448.19 and approximately $46.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley.

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

