NFT Alley Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $11,448.19 and approximately $46.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.
NFT Alley Coin Profile
NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley.
NFT Alley Coin Trading
