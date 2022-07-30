NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $918.09 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $918.09 or 0.03749494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $163,396.39 and approximately $48.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.84 or 1.00082619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00130945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004387 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 178 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

