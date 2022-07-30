Nichols’ (NICL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,325 ($15.96) price objective on the stock.
Shares of NICL opened at GBX 1,205 ($14.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.54 million and a P/E ratio of -20.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.96. Nichols has a 12 month low of GBX 1,075 ($12.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,590 ($19.16).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.31%.
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.
