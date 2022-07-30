Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTDOY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 177,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $68.25.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.53. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 461,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth $918,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.35.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

