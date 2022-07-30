Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Down 79.1% in July

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.73. 21,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

