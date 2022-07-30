Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $19.82 on Friday, reaching $862.52. 330,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,369,742. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.59. The company has a market cap of $893.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $855.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

