Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $55,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $251.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average is $255.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

