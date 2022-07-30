Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $243.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $244.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $251.17 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

