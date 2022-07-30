NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.