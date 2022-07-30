NorthRock Partners LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

