NorthRock Partners LLC Has $691,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

