NorthRock Partners LLC Has $925,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

