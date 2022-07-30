NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $81.38 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.