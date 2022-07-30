NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $343.18 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average is $366.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

