NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 9,611 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $39.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

