Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $520.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $476.64.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $478.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.01. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

