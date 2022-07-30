Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.98% of Nova worth $30,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Nova by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nova by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $105.35 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.