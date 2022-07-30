Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 46.4% in July

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. 1,207,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,363. The company has a market cap of $273.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

