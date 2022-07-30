NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 253,207 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214,871 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 97,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4 %

NXPI stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.36.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.