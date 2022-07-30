NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Up 69.2% in July

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Up 6.0 %

NSFDF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

