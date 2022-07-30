OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

Shares of OERLF stock remained flat at $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

