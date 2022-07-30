Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the June 30th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ocado Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OCDDY traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.04. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

