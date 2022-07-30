Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 59,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.