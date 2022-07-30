OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 126.61%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OFS Capital Price Performance
Shares of OFS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 23,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,780. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.79.
OFS Capital Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of OFS Capital
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
