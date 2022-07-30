OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 126.61%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of OFS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 23,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,780. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.79.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

