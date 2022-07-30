Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 988,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $315.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Oil States International by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oil States International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oil States International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

