Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Oil States International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 988,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $315.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.
