OKB (OKB) Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $18.47 or 0.00075605 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $16.88 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.77 or 0.99939979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004359 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

